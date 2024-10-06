UNC Defensive Breakdown From the Loss to Pitt

CHAPEL HILL – For the third consecutive Saturday, North Carolina came up short in its quest to win for the fourth time this football season, as the Tar Heels dropped a 34-24 decision to Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.

So, how did UNC’s defense do in the loss? We broke down the numbers.

UNC is now 3-3 overall and 0-2 in the ACC.

Here is our defensive breakdown from Carolina’s loss to the Panthers:

*Grades (snaps in parentheses): DeAndre Boykins 79.0 (5); Kaleb Cost 75.0 (64); Tyler Thompson 73.6 (7); Amare Campbell 70.8 (68); Josh Harris 70.2 (23); Travis Shaw 69.9 (29); Beau Atkinson 69.4 (35); Jakeen Harris 68.2 (66); Alijah Huzzie 67.3 (76); Des Evans 64.8 (54); Power Echols 64.1 (77); Tyrane Stewart 64.0 (8); Caleb LaVallee 63.2 (2); Jahvaree Ritzie 62.5 (50); Michael Short 61.5 (2); Stick Lane 60.3 (74); Kevin Hester 59.8 (48); Kaimon Rucker 59.7 (7); Jaybron Harvey 59.6 (3); Tre Miller 57.1 (14); Marcus Allen 56.1 (74); Will Hardy 50.6 (22); Jacolbe Cowan 39.8 (59).

*Tackles: Campbell 8; Echols 8; Jakeen Harris 7; Lane 5; Ritzie 5; Huzzie 5; Evans 4; Hardy 3; Cowan 3; Shaw 2; Atkinson 2; Cost 2; 1 each for Miller, Allen, and Rucker.

*Missed tackles (16): 2 each for Cost, Atkinson, Echols, Cowan, Evans, Hester, and Lane, and 1 each for Allen and Rucker.

*STOPs (plays that result in failures by the opposing offense): Campbell 4; Evans 4; Lane 3; 2 each for Atkinson, Echols, Cowan, and Huzzie, and 1 each for Hardy, Shaw, and Ritzie.





Rushing Defense

*Pitt ran the ball 35 times for 139 yards (4.0 average), with 9 first downs, 1 run 15+ yards, 2 runs 10+ yards, and a long of 24 yards.

*Left end: 3 attempts for 7 yards

*Left tackle: 6 attempts for 24 yards and a TD

*Left guard: 5 attempts for 16 yards

*Between LG & C: 3 attempts for 27 yards

*Between C & RG: 3 attempts for 4 yards

*Right guard: 3 attempts for 13 yards

*Right tackle: 2 attempts for -1 yard

*Right end: 4 attempts for 14 yards

*QB scramble: 3 attempts for 39 yards





Pass Defense

*Eli Holstein dropped back to pass 42 times and was 25-for-42 with 381 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 16 first downs, 0 throwaways, 1 batted pass, hit as throwing 4 times, 1 drop, 0 sacks, 0 scrambles (noted above as 3), and an NFL rating of 103.4.

*Holstein was blitzed 10 times and was 5-for-10 with 53 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 3 first downs, 1 hit as throwing, and an NFL rating of 65.8.

*Holstein dropped back 10 times when under pressure and was 5-for-10 with 66 yards, 2 first downs, 4 hit as throwing, and an NFL rating of 71.3.

*Holstein was 7-for-7 with 40 yards and a TD on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage.

*Holstein was 9-for-15 with 82 yards and an INT on passes thrown between 0-9 yards downfield.

*Holstein was 6-for-9 with 98 yards and 2 TDs on passes thrown between 10-19 yards downfield.

*Holstein was 3-for-6 with 161 yards on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield.





Coverage

*Cost was targeted 6 times allowing 3 catches for 13 yards with 1 PBU, an INT, and a long of 7 yards

*Allen was targeted 6 times allowing 3 catches for 61 yards with a long of 43

*Echols was targeted 5 times allowing 5 catches for 47 yards with a long of 13 yards

*Huzzie was targeted 5 times allowing 3 catches for 33 yards, a TD and a long of 17 yards

*Lane was targeted 4 times allowing 4 catches with a long of 76 yards

*Campbell was targeted 3 times allowing 2 catches for 7 yards with a TD and a long of 5 yards

*Harris was targeted 3 times allowing 2 catches for 95 yards and a long of 72 yards

*Miller was targeted 2 times allowing 1 catch for 9 yards

*Hardy was targeted 1 time allowing 1 catch for 30 yards and a TD

*Cowan was targeted 1 time allowing 1 catch for 10 yards

*Boykins was targeted 1 time without allowing a catch