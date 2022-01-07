UNC & Defensive Coordinator Jay Bateman Part Ways

North Carolina and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman have parted ways, multiple sources have confirmed to THI.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic as well as Inside Carolina and ESPN's Adam Rittenberg have also reported this news.

Bateman’s tenure as the head of UNC’s defense ends after three seasons. Carolina’s defensive rankings and statistics got worse each of the three campaigns, even this fall when the unit returned 10 starters.

The final straw, THI was told, was the unit’s performance in a 38-21 loss to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl last Thursday. The Tar Heels allowed the Gamecocks to gain 224 yards more than their per-game average for the season, and that was with a third-string quarterback and a wide receiver who was converted to quarterback for that game.

It was the final part in a three-season stretch that saw the defense get progressively worse by every measurable, and this season did so despite having 10 starters back from 2020.

UNC finished No. 97 in the nation allowing 418 yards per game, No. 97 in run defense after being Nos. 50 and 51 the previous two years, and No. 102 in pass efficiency defense. Furthermore, Carolina was No. 105 in scoring defense allowing 32.1 points per game. In 2019, UNC was 44th allowing 23.7 points, and in 2020 the Heels were No. 65 allowing 29.4 points per contest.

In addition, Carolina gave up 32 drives of 75 or more yards this season.

Bateman, 48, signed a three-year contract extension last February with the buyout currently sitting at $1.95 million.

In addition, special teams and outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt was also not retained.

Stay with THI for more coverage on this developing story, as Mack Brown must now hire a new defensive coordinator.