UNC Defensive Stats Breakdown Versus Virginia
North Carolina’s defense had a rough night in Saturday night’s 38-31 loss to Virginia at Kenan Stadium, and here THI breaks down what the Tar Heels did when the Cavaliers had the ball:*Six Tar Heel...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news