News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-03 15:20:48 -0600') }} football Edit

UNC Defensive Stats Breakdown Versus Virginia

THI breaks down UNC's defensive stats from Saturday night's loss to Virginia.
THI breaks down UNC's defensive stats from Saturday night's loss to Virginia. (Jacob Turner, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

North Carolina’s defense had a rough night in Saturday night’s 38-31 loss to Virginia at Kenan Stadium, and here THI breaks down what the Tar Heels did when the Cavaliers had the ball:*Six Tar Heel...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}