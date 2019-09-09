North Carolina has released its depth chart for Friday's road game at Wake Forest.

There were several notable changes this week. Senior center Nick Polino is out indefinitely with a lower extremity injury so Brian Anderson moves into the starting role and true freshman Ty Murray is the backup.

Senior cornerback Patrice Rene is out for the season with a torn ACL and is replaced by junior Greg Ross. Storm Duck is now the primary backup at that spot.

Also, senior inside linebacker Jonathan Smith is back after serving a two-game suspension and is listed as the backup to Jeremiah Gemmel and Matthew Flint is no longer listed.