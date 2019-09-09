UNC Depth Chart For Wake Forest
North Carolina has released its depth chart for Friday's road game at Wake Forest.
There were several notable changes this week. Senior center Nick Polino is out indefinitely with a lower extremity injury so Brian Anderson moves into the starting role and true freshman Ty Murray is the backup.
Senior cornerback Patrice Rene is out for the season with a torn ACL and is replaced by junior Greg Ross. Storm Duck is now the primary backup at that spot.
Also, senior inside linebacker Jonathan Smith is back after serving a two-game suspension and is listed as the backup to Jeremiah Gemmel and Matthew Flint is no longer listed.
OFFENSE
Left Tackle
67 – Charlie Heck (6-8, 315, Sr.)
75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)
Left Guard
63 – Ed Montilus (6-3, 315, RS Fr.)
56 – Billy Ross (6-5, 315, Soph.)
Center
68 – Brian Anderson (6-2, 3-2, Soph.)
55 - Ty Murray (6-2, 332, Fr.)
Right Guard
73 – Marcus McKethan (6-7, 332, Soph.)
76 – William Barnes (6-4, 318, RS Fr.)
71 - Triston Miller (6-6, 289, Fr.)
Right Tackle
74 – Jordan Tucker (6-7, 335, Soph.)
72 – Asim Richard (6-5, 285, Fr.)
Tight End/Y
86 – Carl Tucker (6-2, 248, Sr.)
84 - Garrett Walston (6-4, 245, Jr.)
80 – Jake Bargas (6-4, 250, Sr.)
Quarterback
7 – Sam Howell (6-1, 225, Fr.)
10 - Jace Ruder (6-2, 225, RS Fr.)
Tailback
25 – Javonte Williams (5-10, 215, Soph.) OR
8 – Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)
24 – Antonio Williams (5-11, 215 Sr.)
Wide Receiver
2 – Dyami Brown (6-1, 195, Soph.)
14 - Emery Simmons (6-0, 190, Fr.)
Wide Receiver
5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)
4 - Toe Groves (5-11, 195, Jr.)
Wide Receiver
3 - Antoine Green (6-2, 210, Soph.)
15 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Jr.)
DEFENSE
End
51 – Ray Vohasek (6-3, 280, Soph.) OR
56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
92 - Aaron Crawford (6-2, 290, Sr.)
52 – Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 300, RS Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
55 – Jason Strowbridge (6-5, 285, Sr.)
90 - Xach Gill (6-5, 290, Soph.)
Outside Lineabcker
12 - Tomon Fox (6-3, 260, Jr.)
14 - Jake Lawler (6-4, 245, Soph.)
Outside Linebacker
33 – Allen Cater (6-4, 260, Sr.) OR
42 – Tyrone Hopper (6-4, 255, Jr.)
Inside Linebacker
44 – Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 228, Soph.)
7 – Jonathan Smith (6-0, 228, Sr.)
Middle Linebacker
3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.) OR
21 – Chazz Surratt (6-3, 230, Jr.)
Cornerback
10 – Greg Ross (6-0, 188, Jr.)
29 - Storm Duck (6-1, 200, Fr.)
Free Safety
1 – Myles Dorn (6-2, 205, Sr.)
13 – Don Chapman (5-11, 185, Fr.)
Strong Safety
11 – Myles Wolfolk (5-11, 205, Jr.)
16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.)
Cornerback
4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, Soph.)
20 - Obi Egbuna (5-11, 171, Fr.)
Nickelback
16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR
4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, Soph.) OR
15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place-kicker
97 – Noah Ruggles (6-2, 185, Soph.)
95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)
Kickoff Specialist
90 – Michael Rubino (6-3, 215, Gr.)
Punter
91 – Ben Kiernan (6-0, 205, FR.)
95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)
Deep Snapper
61 – Drew Little (5-11, 225, Fr.)
Short Snapper
60 – Trevor Collins (6-2, 235, Jr.)
Holder
96 - Cooper Graham (6-1, 200, Soph.)
Kickoff Return
8 - Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)
24 - Antonio Williams (5-11, 215, Sr.)
Punt Return
5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)
9 – Corey Bell (5-9, 190, Sr.)