News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 11:11:47 -0500') }} football Edit

UNC Depth Chart For Wake Forest

UNC has released its depth chart for Friday night's game at Wake Forest and here it is.
UNC has released its depth chart for Friday night's game at Wake Forest and here it is. (THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

North Carolina has released its depth chart for Friday's road game at Wake Forest.

There were several notable changes this week. Senior center Nick Polino is out indefinitely with a lower extremity injury so Brian Anderson moves into the starting role and true freshman Ty Murray is the backup.

Senior cornerback Patrice Rene is out for the season with a torn ACL and is replaced by junior Greg Ross. Storm Duck is now the primary backup at that spot.

Also, senior inside linebacker Jonathan Smith is back after serving a two-game suspension and is listed as the backup to Jeremiah Gemmel and Matthew Flint is no longer listed.

OFFENSE

Left Tackle

67 – Charlie Heck (6-8, 315, Sr.)

75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)


Left Guard

63 – Ed Montilus (6-3, 315, RS Fr.)

56 – Billy Ross (6-5, 315, Soph.)


Center

68 – Brian Anderson (6-2, 3-2, Soph.)

55 - Ty Murray (6-2, 332, Fr.)


Right Guard

73 – Marcus McKethan (6-7, 332, Soph.)

76 – William Barnes (6-4, 318, RS Fr.)

71 - Triston Miller (6-6, 289, Fr.)


Right Tackle

74 – Jordan Tucker (6-7, 335, Soph.)

72 – Asim Richard (6-5, 285, Fr.)


Tight End/Y

86 – Carl Tucker (6-2, 248, Sr.)

84 - Garrett Walston (6-4, 245, Jr.)

80 – Jake Bargas (6-4, 250, Sr.)


Quarterback

7 – Sam Howell (6-1, 225, Fr.)

10 - Jace Ruder (6-2, 225, RS Fr.)


Tailback

25 – Javonte Williams (5-10, 215, Soph.) OR

8 – Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)

24 – Antonio Williams (5-11, 215 Sr.)


Wide Receiver

2 – Dyami Brown (6-1, 195, Soph.)

14 - Emery Simmons (6-0, 190, Fr.)


Wide Receiver

5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)

4 - Toe Groves (5-11, 195, Jr.)


Wide Receiver

3 - Antoine Green (6-2, 210, Soph.)

15 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Jr.)


DEFENSE

End

51 – Ray Vohasek (6-3, 280, Soph.) OR

56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

92 - Aaron Crawford (6-2, 290, Sr.)

52 – Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 300, RS Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

55 – Jason Strowbridge (6-5, 285, Sr.)

90 - Xach Gill (6-5, 290, Soph.)


Outside Lineabcker

12 - Tomon Fox (6-3, 260, Jr.)

14 - Jake Lawler (6-4, 245, Soph.)


Outside Linebacker

33 – Allen Cater (6-4, 260, Sr.) OR

42 – Tyrone Hopper (6-4, 255, Jr.)


Inside Linebacker

44 – Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 228, Soph.)

7 – Jonathan Smith (6-0, 228, Sr.)


Middle Linebacker

3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.) OR

21 – Chazz Surratt (6-3, 230, Jr.)


Cornerback

10 – Greg Ross (6-0, 188, Jr.)

29 - Storm Duck (6-1, 200, Fr.)


Free Safety

1 – Myles Dorn (6-2, 205, Sr.)

13 – Don Chapman (5-11, 185, Fr.)


Strong Safety

11 – Myles Wolfolk (5-11, 205, Jr.)

16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.)


Cornerback

4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, Soph.)

20 - Obi Egbuna (5-11, 171, Fr.)


Nickelback

16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR

4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, Soph.) OR

15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)


SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-kicker

97 – Noah Ruggles (6-2, 185, Soph.)

95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)


Kickoff Specialist

90 – Michael Rubino (6-3, 215, Gr.)


Punter

91 – Ben Kiernan (6-0, 205, FR.)

95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)


Deep Snapper

61 – Drew Little (5-11, 225, Fr.)


Short Snapper

60 – Trevor Collins (6-2, 235, Jr.)


Holder

96 - Cooper Graham (6-1, 200, Soph.)


Kickoff Return

8 - Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)

24 - Antonio Williams (5-11, 215, Sr.)


Punt Return

5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)

9 – Corey Bell (5-9, 190, Sr.)



trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}