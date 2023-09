After needing two overtimes to defeat Appalachian State at home, North Carolina dropped three spots in the newest Associated Press Top 25 poll from No. 17 to No. 20.

The Tar Heels secured a 40-34 win versus the Mountaineers, but were not impressive in doing do, according to how the vote turned out. The game was 10-10 at halftime and 27-27 at the end of regulation.

Omarion Hampton ran for 234 yards and three scores for the Heels, who improved to 2-0 on the season.

Here are the AP Top 25 rankings.