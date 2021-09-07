UNC Drops To Nos. 22 & 24 In The Two Major Polls

North Carolina remained in the two major Top 25 polls following its loss at Virginia Tech last Friday, but barely.

The Tar Heels dropped 14 spots to No. 24 in the Associated Press poll and dropped 13 spots to No. 22 finishing in the Coaches' poll after losing 17-10 at Virginia Tech last Friday night.

The Tar Heels opened the season at No. 10 in the AP poll and No. 9 in the Coaches’ poll, the first time UNC has started a season in the top 10 since 1997. But it was short lived.

Carolina spotted the Hokies a 14-0 halftime lead and stalled in its comeback when Sam Howell was intercepted for the third time on the Heels’ final possession. UNC allowed six sacks in the game as well.

The Hokies jumped into both polls now sitting at No. 19 in the AP and No. 21 in the Coaches’ poll. The ACC had a difficult weekend losing six nonconference games, but it has four teams ranked this week. Clemson is at No. 6 in both polls after losing 10-3 to Georgia, and Miami remained ranked coming in at No. 24 in the Coaches’ and No. 22 in the AP despite falling 44-13 to Alabama in Atlanta on Saturday.

UNC hosts 0-1 Georgia State this weekend at Kenan Stadium.