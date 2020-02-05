CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina faces Duke for the 252nd time in series history Saturday, but unlike in most previous matchups, the teams have been headed in different directions all season. With a combined total of 12 players getting ready to experience the rivalry for the first time this weekend, one UNC player has already played in six UNC-Duke battles, started in three and tallied a total of 120 minutes against the Blue Devils during his career, tied with only sophomore Duke point guard Tre Jones for the most by anyone on either roster. That player is junior forward Garrison Brooks who, despite being on one of the worst teams in Carolina basketball history, is having the most productive season of his career. Through 22 games, Brooks is averaging 14.9 points and 9.0 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per game and is shooting 52 percent from the floor. He has also registered 10 double-doubles and has had five games where he has scored 20 or more points.

Brooks started all three meetings last season. (Jenna Miller, THI)

Brooks will be heavily relied on Saturday and, based on his increased production against Duke from his freshman to sophomore season, there’s no reason to believe the LaFayette, AL, native isn’t set to have his best game to date against the Blue Devils in what will be his seventh time facing them. During his debut season in 2017-2018, UNC played Duke on three separate occasions, with Brooks coming off the bench and averaging 4.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 13 minutes of play. Last season, the Tar Heels faced their crosstown rival three more times, with Brooks starting in each game and averaging 8.6 points and 6.0 rebounds in 27 minutes. Looking at those numbers, Brooks’ point and rebound totals against the Blue Devils nearly doubled from his freshman to sophomore campaign while his minutes per game total more than doubled. His most productive outing was in the Tar Heels’ Feb. 20, 2019 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium where Brooks finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

Brooks has matched up with Jack WHite and the Blue Devils plenty over the last two years. (Jenna Miller, THI)