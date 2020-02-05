UNC-Duke Is Old Hat For Brooks
CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina faces Duke for the 252nd time in series history Saturday, but unlike in most previous matchups, the teams have been headed in different directions all season.
With a combined total of 12 players getting ready to experience the rivalry for the first time this weekend, one UNC player has already played in six UNC-Duke battles, started in three and tallied a total of 120 minutes against the Blue Devils during his career, tied with only sophomore Duke point guard Tre Jones for the most by anyone on either roster.
That player is junior forward Garrison Brooks who, despite being on one of the worst teams in Carolina basketball history, is having the most productive season of his career.
Through 22 games, Brooks is averaging 14.9 points and 9.0 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per game and is shooting 52 percent from the floor. He has also registered 10 double-doubles and has had five games where he has scored 20 or more points.
Brooks will be heavily relied on Saturday and, based on his increased production against Duke from his freshman to sophomore season, there’s no reason to believe the LaFayette, AL, native isn’t set to have his best game to date against the Blue Devils in what will be his seventh time facing them.
During his debut season in 2017-2018, UNC played Duke on three separate occasions, with Brooks coming off the bench and averaging 4.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 13 minutes of play. Last season, the Tar Heels faced their crosstown rival three more times, with Brooks starting in each game and averaging 8.6 points and 6.0 rebounds in 27 minutes.
Looking at those numbers, Brooks’ point and rebound totals against the Blue Devils nearly doubled from his freshman to sophomore campaign while his minutes per game total more than doubled. His most productive outing was in the Tar Heels’ Feb. 20, 2019 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium where Brooks finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes of action.
In Brooks’ two games against Duke at the Smith Center, he’s averaging 5.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 20.5 minutes. In the same number of minutes per game in his two games at Cameron, Brooks has been more productive, averaging 9.0 points and 5.0 rebounds. In his other meetings with the Blue Devils, which have both come in the ACC tournament, he’s averaging 6.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 19 minutes.
Along with his on the court production, Brooks will also be tasked with leading three freshmen and two graduate transfers in what will be their first time experiencing arguably the biggest rivalry in sports. And, while he’s always open to giving advice to teammates, Brooks said the game is just something you have to play in to fully understand.
“I don’t know if I can prepare somebody for that,” Brooks said before UNC’s first meeting with Duke in 2019. “It’s just one of those things you have to experience.”
Experience it Brooks has and his familiarity with just how intense the rivalry is will be vital as the Tar Heels will be looking to win their fifth game against Duke in their last seven meetings.