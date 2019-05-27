CHAPEL HILL --- North Carolina will be the #14 national seed and will host the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional starting Friday, May 31, at Boshamer Stadium, the NCAA announced Monday afternoon. Carolina will battle UNC Wilmington on Friday at 2 p.m. before Liberty and Tennessee face off in the regional's nightcap game at 7 p.m.

For the second consecutive year, North Carolina will play the opening game on Friday in an effort to lessen the impact of potential weather delays as well as allowing for more time between games before Saturday's second game.

The Heels (42-17), winners of the ACC Tournament, are making their 18th appearance in 21 seasons of the Mike Fox era. This is the 32nd overall appearance for North Carolina in the NCAA tournament.

The Chapel Hill Regional champion will advance to face the winner of the Atlanta Regional (Georgia Tech, Auburn, Coastal Carolina, Florida A&M) in the Super Regional round for the right to advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Tar Heels beat UNCW twice during the season, 4-3 in the first meeting in Chapel Hill on February 26, and 11-4 in Wilmington on March 13. The Seahawks went 32-29 overall this season with a 12-12 conference record in the CAA, and won the CAA tournament.

North Carolina split the series with Liberty this season, losing 2-0 in Lynchburg, VA on March 19, and winning the matchup on April 30 in Chapel Hill 11-5. Carolina has not played Tennessee since 1990 but are 4-2 all-time against the Volunteers.

Tickets packages for the weekend will go on sale Wednesday at noon. Single-game tickets will be available starting Thursday at noon. They will be $15 for a single game, $60 for full session tickets.

Parking will be available in the Rams Head Deck for $10 and in the Craige Deck for free (levels 5-9). Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, there will also be free parking available in the Bowles Lot, the Raleigh Road Visitors Lot and on Stadium Drive. Disability parking is available for $10 in the Rams Head Deck. Ridge Road will be closed to through traffic for the weekend.