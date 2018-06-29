TarHeelIllustrated.com

One of the most productive big men that Tar Heel Illustrated saw in the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and summer was 6-10 power forward Trayce Jackson-Davis with the Indy Heat. The athletic big man with a 7-1 wingspan was very productive and efficient inside the paint and was one of the better rebounders in the circuit. But he wasn't on the Tar Heel radar, so we didn't have to interview him. But that's now changed, as the class of 2019 Indiana native has heard from Roy Williams. Jackson-Davis confirmed the news this week. "Yes, Coach Williams has told me about their offense and that they watched me over USA and they want to know more about me and get to know me," he said. "He also talked about the position and how they are inside-out and how their bigs get to do more than just post up. "North Carolina and Coach Williams said that they are highly interested.”

The bouncy 235-pound rising senior sees himself as a guy who can play inside and outside. He wants to show his full plate of skills on the next level. "I consider myself a stretch four where I can slash people of the dribble,” he said. “I can also post guys up that are smaller than me, but I want to be able to be as versatile as possible." He was part of the USA 17U squad that just finished up, where he played more of a center role with a team that played fast and spread the floor. "I felt like (the USA coaches) wanted me to play more of a five position because our team was guard dominant, and it was the role that Coach (Bill) Self needed me to play." With tons of offers and interest from state, regional and national programs, we asked the soft-spoken big man which schools he felt was making him a priority. And the list is long and distinguished. "UCLA has told me numerous times that I am a priority,” he replied. “Purdue tells me that they want me really bad, and I can thrive in their offense. Indiana has told me I'm their top target in recruiting. Iowa has told me that they are highly interested.

Trayce Jackson-Davis. USA Today HSS