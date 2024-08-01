Expanding its commitment to providing Name, Image and Likeness opportunities to student-athletes, Carolina Athletics has launched CAROLINA NIL. This new consolidation of student-athlete support brings together Carolina Athletics, TheRams Club, NCHOF and Old Well Management – a newly-formed all-sport marketing and student-athlete services entity – to provide top NIL services, knowledge and experiences to the new generation of Tar Heels, while expanding outreach to new audiences interested in supporting Carolina student-athletes.

CAROLINA NIL will be bolstered by a new website, CarolinaNIL.com, which will serve as a one-stop location for student-athletes, fans, supporters, recruits, businesses and the Carolina community to learn more about the services and opportunities Carolina provides. Those services include legal consultation and tax preparation; courses related to personal finance, entrepreneurship and business; creative services; and consultation on all things NIL-related including digital branding, financial planning and networking.

“Supporting Name, Image and Likeness opportunities is crucial to ensuring that Carolina attracts and develops the very best students and athletes in the world while continuing to build on our championship tradition,” said Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. “We are committed to providing championship opportunities for our student-athletes, and consolidating and enhancing our NIL services through CAROLINA NIL is our next step in this new era of college athletics.”

The website also will connect Tar Heels and the Carolina community with multiple groups supporting Carolina NIL.

Old Well Management consolidates, rebrands and expands two former UNC-affiliated collectives, Heels4Life and Secondary Break Club, to connect UNC student-athletes with the Tar Heel community and brands interested in being represented by Tar Heels. It will work closely with the University, Department of Athletics, Tar Heel Sports Properties and NCHOF, a non-profit created to establish a Hall of Fame to honor former UNC student-athletes and coaches. NCHOF also promotes local Chapel Hill area charities and connects them with student-athletes to further deepen the long-standing bond between UNC and the community.

Kevin Rice has served as Executive Director of NCHOF since its inception in January 2023. An attorney and former ACC Men’s Lacrosse Player of the Year at Syracuse, Rice will lead Old Well Management and its team moving forward, bringing a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to enhancing the relationship between student-athletes and the Chapel Hill area.

“With the launch of Old Well Management and the increased cohesiveness and support from the University and Department of Athletics, Tar Heel fans and student-athletes can have confidence in our infrastructure,” said Rice. “This partnership ensures we can adapt to the ever-changing landscape of college athletics and maintain our programs' competitiveness moving forward."

Jim Koman, founder and president of NCHOF, is a UNC football alum who established NCHOF to honor former UNC student-athletes, coaches and contributors who have excelled in their chosen sports and beyond. Koman is committed to maintaining UNC’s proud tradition of coupling athletic success with athletes of exceptional character.

“NCHOF was founded on the premise of creating a Hall of Fame that honors all UNC student-athletes and provides a gathering post for past, current and future alumni to connect,’’ Koman said. “As we continue to grow this effort, we also will continue to connect current Carolina student-athletes with local charitable organizations to give back to the Carolina community.”

Kara Cannizzaro, a former Tar Heel student-athlete who has been working with UNC’s internal NIL team for the past three years, has been promoted to Assistant AD for NIL and Leadership Development. She will lead the Department’s NIL efforts.

In addition, The Rams Club, which has traditionally raised money for student-athlete scholarships and athletics facilities, will champion the Carolina NIL effort by making NCHOF donations eligible to receive Rams Club priority points.

"The partnership between Carolina Athletics and NCHOF is one we are excited to champion through The Rams Club,’’ said Rams Club Executive Director John Montgomery. “We look forward to helping connect fans and donors so they can directly support our student-athletes and the mission of the NCHOF.”

CarolinaNIL.com, along with social media accounts @unc_nil on X and Instagram, will also promote Carolina student-athlete NIL deals and experiences. Over the past three years, Tar Heels student-athletes have made hundreds of NIL deals with major brands in the clothing, restaurant, automobile and soft drink categories, as well as given back to the community through NIL opportunities involving Gigi’s Playhouse, Porch, Ronald McDonald House, Miracle League and TABLE, among others.

Carolina will continue to enhance its NIL offerings through deals and partnerships with Learfield, One Team Partners, The Brandr Group, INFLCR, Altius Sports Partners, COMPASS NIL, CLC and others.

Learn more and support at CarolinaNIL.com.





WHAT UNC COACHES ARE SAYING ABOUT CAROLINA NIL





Courtney Banghart, UNC Women’s Basketball Coach

“Our student-athletes are talented, accomplished and relatable, and we support their ability to earn revenue and broaden their experiences based on their Name, Image and Likeness. In addition, donors have an opportunity to make a difference by directing funds to human capital and the legacy that lives on in the student-athletes who proudly wear ‘Carolina’ across their chest.”





Mack Brown, UNC Head Football Coach

“Supporting Carolina NIL is critical for the success of both our Football program and the Department of Athletics. UNC is a global brand that competes at the highest level in everything we do, and for that to continue, we need to compete in the NIL landscape at the highest level, as well.”





Hubert Davis, UNC Men’s Basketball Coach

“College athletics is operating in a new era where maximizing NIL opportunities is a needed and necessary step in retaining our current student-athletes as well as future Tar Heels, whether from high school or the transfer portal. This is critically important in allowing us to consistently compete for ACC and NCAA championships. Carolina NIL is committed to helping our Men’s Basketball players use their Name, Image and Likeness in two ways: service and education. The foundation of our Men’s Basketball program is about giving back to the community and partnering our players with internship opportunities to better prepare them for life after basketball.”





Scott Forbes, UNC Baseball Coach

“The University of North Carolina is a special place with high standards and high expectations in everything that we do, and Name, Image and Likeness is no different. Creating NIL opportunities is critical to the success of the Baseball program and the Athletic Department and maximizing these opportunities for our student-athletes will allow us to continue competing for ACC and national championships. Carolina NIL is the newest way we can serve our student-athletes and ensure that they are receiving the best experience possible while they are here.”





Erin Matson, UNC Field Hockey Coach

“Carolina NIL is key to helping our student-athletes find opportunities to utilize their Name, Image and Likeness in both commercial and service-oriented ways. We all know Carolina has a tradition of winning, and Carolina NIL is another avenue where we can do just that. The new era of college athletics is here, and Carolina NIL is a great way for you to get involved to help our student-athletes achieve excellence.”