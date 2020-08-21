TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Extends Athletic Suspension Through Saturday

The University of North Carolina has for the second time extended its suspension of all athletic activities on campus, this time throhgh Saturday, Aug. 22, the school tweeted Friday evening.

Carolina Athletics will extend its suspension of all athletic activities through tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 22). #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/NJk7eN2bug

UNC originally announced Wednesday afternoon it was suspended all athletic activities on campus for 24 hours until 5 pm Thursday and then extended it through Friday.

"After consulting with our health experts and University leadership, we are taking this action to protect our students, coaches and staff,'' said Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham in a release Wednesday. "We want to make sure we continue to do everything we can to ensure that that our teams, campus and community remain healthy.''

Student-athletes will continue to have access to academic support, medical care and nutrition.

The football Tar Heels have not practiced since Wednesday morning.

UNC announced Monday all undergraduate students were moving to online classes only and asked all student living on campus move home. The athletes are staying, but now will have to deal with a 48-hour suspension of activities, starting with Wednesday’s announcement.