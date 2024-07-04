Micah Matthews is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound wide receiver of Turner Ashby High School in Bridgewater, VA. The 3-star is ranked No. 23 at his position in the state was on campus to take his final official visit with North Carolina from June 14-16.

The Tar Heels, who have recruited Matthews for some time, are among the top finalists for the prospect. Carolina has worked its way into the final levels of commitment conversations with Matthews, but will face a tough battle for the standout who also plays baseball. He also took official visits with BYU, Utah, Virginia, and Virginia Tech throughout the process.

Matthews talked all things Tar Heels with THI. Here is everything he had to say about UNC: