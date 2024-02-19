After splitting two games for the third consecutive week, North Carolina dropped three spots to No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25, which was released Monday.

The Tar Heels lost, 86-79, at Syracuse last Tuesday, and beat Virginia Tech, 96-81, at home on Saturday. They are now 20-6 on the season, winning a 20th game for the third consecutive year under Hubert Davis, and for the 64th time in program history.

Carolina sits atop the ACC standings at 12-3, which is one more league victory than it had last season.

UNC climbed as high as No. 3 during a ten-game win streak that ended in late January and stayed there for three weeks. But it fell to No. 7 last week.

Five games remain in the regular season before the ACC Tournament takes place in Washington, D.C.

AP Top 25