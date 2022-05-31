LOUISVILLE, KY - This past weekend was one we had been waiting for. It was our first chance to see Simeon Wilcher in person.

The five-star point guard is the tenth ranked player in the 2023 class, and the North Carolina commit obviously comes highly acclaimed. So naturally, as much talent as there was to see and as much work there was to be done, Wilcher was on top of our must see list.

Wilcher is a Jersey tough point guard. It is obvious he loves heated competition, and he isn't afraid of the moment. In one tight game over the weekend Wilcher scored City Rocks final 12 points in a one-point decision. He is at his best getting into the lane and to the rim, and loves contact. He also is a willing passer, and he understands how to deliver the ball with angles.