UNC Fenway Bowl Press Conference

BOSTON – Friday was media day for the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Soz.

Both North Carolina and Connecticut were slated to sit at the dais at the same time for the press conference, but UConn was still practicing and was an hour late. It was slated to run between 11:30 and noon, but UNC started at 12:14.

Representing the Tar Heels were interim head coach Freddie Kitchens with players linebacker Amare Campbell, receiver J.J. Jones, tight end John Copenhaver, and cornerback Alijah Huzzie.

Above is video of their presser and below are a few notes from what they had to say:

*A representative from Wasabi had some fun making it clear that they are not a horse radish company that makes seasonings and spices. He explained what they are, but here is what the official site says:

*The Tar Heels played in an MLB stadium two years ago when they faces Oregon in the Holiday Bowl. Copenhaver and Jones played in that game and discussed some of the uniqueness of playing in a baseball stadium.

*Kitchens said the team has been practicing with both teams being on the same sideline, which will be the case Saturday.

*The bowl rep running the press conference requested that media refrain from asking players about all that’s happened around the program over the last month with Mack Brown being fired and Bill Belichick hired. However, there were a couple of questions about the stuff that has gone on around the program for the last month.

*The last time the Tar Heels were up here, they were destroyed by Boston College five weeks ago. Athletes find ways to get fuel from many places, so we asked if the players can get some from that day. They said no, it’s all about tomorrow.