North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora has been relieved of his duties, effective following Saturday’s season finale at home versus rival N.C. State, multiple sources around the program have confirmed to Tar Heel Illustrated.

Fedora just finished his seventh season at the helm of the Tar Heels, who concluded the season 2-9 overall and 1-7 in the ACC. A year ago, UNC went 3-9, and over the program’s last 27 games, the record is 6-21. That followed a 22-game stretch in which he led UNC to 18 victories, including an 11-3 mark in 2015 and Coastal Division championship.

Overall, Fedora is 45-43 at Carolina, including 28-28 in ACC play.

Fedora was named UNC’s head coach Dec. 9, 2011, and inherited a program headed toward NCAA probation, which was handed down the following March. It included a one-year bowl ban and a loss of 15 scholarships over three seasons, which was the term of the program’s probation.

Even with that hanging over, Fedora led UNC to an 8-4 mark his first season and a share of the Coastal Division title, though UNC couldn’t compete in the ACC championship game or play in a bowl that season.

The 2015 team lost its opener and then reeled off 11 consecutive victories, the longest in-season win streak in the program’s history. The Tar Heels lost a competitive game to Clemson in the ACC championship and later lost 49-38 to Baylor in the Russell Athletic Bowl in which UNC allowed 756 total yards, including a bowl record 645 on the ground.