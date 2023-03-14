CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina football program has attracted a number of high-level coaches to join its coaching support staff for the 2023 season. The group includes two Super Bowl winners, who served as NFL coordinators during their careers, two collegiate coaches with coordinator experience, and two well-respected graduate assistants.

"This has been an excellent offseason for UNC in regards to the composition of our coaching staff," said head coach Mack Brown. "We had some on-field positions to fill and we're thrilled with how those coaches have come in and meshed with the rest of the staff.

"Then, we were able to bring in a few of the brightest minds in football, some with long NFL track records, some with experience as coordinators at the collegiate level, and some up-and-coming young coaches that really round out our staff. In total, we now have two coaches that won Super Bowls, another who played for a Super Bowl title, and five coaches who have combined to win eight National Championships.

"We have a lot of knowledge in all three phases currently on staff and I'm looking forward to seeing us take advantage of that as we move through spring, summer and the 2023 season."

Clyde Christensen – Volunteer Offensive Analyst

Clyde Christensen brings 43 years of coaching experience to UNC, including 27 years in the NFL, where he won two Super Bowls and coached quarterbacks Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and Jameis Winston, amongst others. He came to Chapel Hill following a four-year stint as the quarterbacks coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Christensen previously served as the offensive coordinator for both the Bucs and the Indianapolis Colts.

While in Tampa Bay, Christensen won a Super Bowl and helped Brady lead the NFL in a number of passing categories. He also mentored Winston to a season where he led the league in passing and set franchise records for passing yards, TDs and completions.

During his 14 years in Indianapolis, Christensen won a Super Bowl and served in a number of roles including assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and wide receivers coach. He worked with Manning when he set franchise records for completions, attempts and yards and guided Luck to a standout rookie season, when he set NFL rookie records in passing yards and 300-yard passing games.

Ted Monachino – Senior Defensive Analyst

Ted Monachino has been coaching for 32 years at all levels of football, including 16 years in the NFL, with an emphasis on outside linebackers and defensive line. During his time in the league, Monachino mentored some of the game's most dynamic pass rushers in Terrell Suggs, Khalil Mack, Elvis Dumervil and C.J. Mosely. He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens and served as the defensive coordinator for two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

In two years under Monachino, Mack recorded the sixth-most sacks (17.5) and tied for the second-most forced fumbles (eight) among linebackers in the NFL over that span and earned Pro Bowl honors in each of those seasons.

While in Baltimore, Monachino enhanced the game of his star pupil, Suggs, who he also coached at Arizona St. Suggs put together one of the most dominant seasons en route to NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2011. He coached Dumervil to a franchise-record 17.0 sacks and a Pro Bowl appearance, and helped Mosely become the first rookie in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl.

Ty Greenwood – Defensive Analyst

Ty Greenwood joins the Carolina staff from Elon, where he served as the defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach last season. He filled those same roles for three years at North Carolina Central, where he was also the recruiting coordinator. Overall, Greenwood brings 15 years of defensive experience to the Carolina football staff.

Jamael Lett – Special Teams Analyst

Jamael Lett has been coaching for the last 10 seasons, including the last eight at the collegiate level. Lett comes to Chapel Hill after spending the last two seasons as the special teams coordinator and defensive assistant at South Alabama. Previously, Lett worked with the secondary at Akron and Samford, and was selected to take part in the NCAA-NFL Coaches Academy in 2019.

Jay Clements – Offensive Graduate Assistant

Jay Clements joins the Carolina football staff as an offensive graduate assistant working with the offensive line. He held the same position at North Texas last season after spending four seasons as a high school coach in Texas.

Cam Spence – Defensive Graduate Assistant

Cam Spence joins the Carolina football staff as a defensive graduate assistant working with the defensive line. Spence played at Maryland for two season before medically retiring. He went on to independently train players including NFL defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Javon Kinlaw. Spence began coaching as a student assistant at Maryland and went on to work at Miami and Ohio St. before arriving in Chapel Hill.