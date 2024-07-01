UNC Football June Offer Sheet
June marked a busy month for North arolina football on the recruiting trail, as the Tar Heels hosted a handful of prospect camps, including their annual Showtime Camp on June 23.
With the ability to contact rising juniors starting June 15, and having hosted multiple weekends of official visits, the UNC staff extended a plethora of offers.
THI has tracked the over 30 offers between the 2025, 2026, and 2027 classes. Below is each offer along with player bios and the date they received their offer:
Class of2025
UNC Offered: 6/23
UNC Offered: 6/23
Class of 2026
UNC Offered: 6/1
Notable Offers: NC State, Wake Forest, Virginia, Duke
UNC Offered: 6/2
Notable Offers: Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Maryland, West Virginia
UNC Offered: 6/2
Notable Offers: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Auburn, Texas, Ole Miss
UNC Offered: 6/6
Notable Offers: Penn State, Notre Dame, Maryland, Wisconsin
UNC Offered: 6/13
Notable Offers: NC State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Miami, Florida State
UNC Offered: 6/15
Notable Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Oregon, Penn State
UNC Offered: 6/20
Notable Offers: Ohio State, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida
UNC Offered: 6/20
UNC Offered: 6/21
Notable Offers: Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee
UNC Offered: 6/22
Notable Offers: Michigan, Auburn, Notre Dame, Florida State, Miami, Oregon, Ohio State
UNC Offered: 6/22
Notable Offers: Florida State, Auburn, Texas, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oregon
UNC Offered: 6/23
Notable Offers: Clemson, Georgia, NC State, Virginia Tech
UNC Offered: 6/23
Notable Offers: Florida State, Miami (OH)
UNC Offered: 6/23
Notable Offers: Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, Pitt
UNC Offered: 6/23
Notable Offers: Miami, Southern Cal, West Virginia, Arkansas, UCF
UNC Offered: 6/23
Notable Offers: Maryland, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse
UNC Offered: 6/23
Notable Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Ohio State
Class of 2027
UNC Offered: 6/6
Notable Offers: Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Ohio State, Missouri, Maryland
UNC Offered: 6/9
Notable Offers: Florida State, Duke, Kentucky, Virginia Tech
UNC Offered: 6/13
Notable Offers: NC State, West Virginia
UNC Offered: 6/20
Notable Offers: Maryland, Pitt, Kentucky, South Carolina
UNC Offered: 6/22
Notable Offers: NC State, Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, Wisconsin
UNC Offered: 6/23
Notable: UNC is first offer
UNC Offered: 6/23
Notable Offers: Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, Oklahoma
UNC Offered: 6/23
Notable Offers: Duke, NC State, Wisconsin