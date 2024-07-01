Advertisement
UNC Football June Offer Sheet

Bryant Baucom • TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
June marked a busy month for North arolina football on the recruiting trail, as the Tar Heels hosted a handful of prospect camps, including their annual Showtime Camp on June 23.

With the ability to contact rising juniors starting June 15, and having hosted multiple weekends of official visits, the UNC staff extended a plethora of offers.

THI has tracked the over 30 offers between the 2025, 2026, and 2027 classes. Below is each offer along with player bios and the date they received their offer:

Class of2025

UNC Offered: 6/23

UNC Offered: 6/23

Class of 2026

UNC Offered: 6/1

Notable Offers: NC State, Wake Forest, Virginia, Duke

UNC Offered: 6/2

Notable Offers: Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Maryland, West Virginia

UNC Offered: 6/2

Notable Offers: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Auburn, Texas, Ole Miss

UNC Offered: 6/6

Notable Offers: Penn State, Notre Dame, Maryland, Wisconsin

UNC Offered: 6/13

Notable Offers: NC State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Miami, Florida State

UNC Offered: 6/15

Notable Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Oregon, Penn State

UNC Offered: 6/20

Notable Offers: Ohio State, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida

UNC Offered: 6/20

UNC Offered: 6/21

Notable Offers: Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee

UNC Offered: 6/22

Notable Offers: Michigan, Auburn, Notre Dame, Florida State, Miami, Oregon, Ohio State

UNC Offered: 6/22

Notable Offers: Florida State, Auburn, Texas, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oregon

UNC Offered: 6/23

Notable Offers: Clemson, Georgia, NC State, Virginia Tech

UNC Offered: 6/23

Notable Offers: Florida State, Miami (OH)

UNC Offered: 6/23

Notable Offers: Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, Pitt

UNC Offered: 6/23

Notable Offers: Miami, Southern Cal, West Virginia, Arkansas, UCF

UNC Offered: 6/23

Notable Offers: Maryland, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse

UNC Offered: 6/23

Notable Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Ohio State

Class of 2027

UNC Offered: 6/6

Notable Offers: Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Ohio State, Missouri, Maryland

UNC Offered: 6/9

Notable Offers: Florida State, Duke, Kentucky, Virginia Tech

UNC Offered: 6/13

Notable Offers: NC State, West Virginia

UNC Offered: 6/20

Notable Offers: Maryland, Pitt, Kentucky, South Carolina

UNC Offered: 6/22

Notable Offers: NC State, Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, Wisconsin

UNC Offered: 6/23

Notable: UNC is first offer

UNC Offered: 6/23

Notable Offers: Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, Oklahoma

UNC Offered: 6/23

Notable Offers: Duke, NC State, Wisconsin

