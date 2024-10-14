UNC Football Legacy Geter was Back in Chapel Hill, Talks Visit

Chase Geter is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound 3-star class of 2026 cornerback from Stone Bridge High School in Auburn, VA, who was on campus in Chapel Hill for North Carolina’s recent game against Pitt.
He has an impressive list of offers, which includes 13 Division 1 programs and big-name Power Four schools like the Tar Heels, NC State, Penn State, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.
Geter's father, Mike, was a running back for Mack Brown at UNC in the 1990s.
Geter, who is ranked No. 19 in the state, talked all things Tar Heels in an exclusive with THI. Here is everything he had to say about Carolina:
THI: How was your overall visit experience, and what were you able to do?
JETER: “My visit went well. I was able to meet with (cornerbacks’ coach) Jason Jones and Coach Brown prior to the game.”
THI: How was your conversation with Coach Jones, and what all were you able to discuss?
GETER: “We were just talking about how my season has been going so far. We were also talking about how he sees me fitting into UNC’s defensive scheme.”
THI: What do you like about the program and its culture overall?
GETER: “I feel UNC is a place where I can get developed and get a good education. UNC also gets players to the next level.”
THI: How was your conversation with Coach Brown, and what all were you able to discuss?
GETER: “My conversation was good. We were talking about our seasons and football.”
THI: What do you think about Coach Brown as a person and as a coach?
JETER: “He’s a great coach and a great person.”
THI: Tell me more about what your thoughts were on the Tar Heels’ game day atmosphere at Kenan Stadium.
GETER: “The atmosphere was fun, and I enjoyed my time in Chapel Hill.”
THI: Who are your top schools, and when do you plan on committing?
GETER: “Right now, I don’t have any top schools,but I am thankful for all the schools that have offered me so far. I don’t have a commitment date planned.”