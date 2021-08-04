North Carolina returns 21 of 22 starters from the Orange Bowl, and 19 starters from last season as the Tar Heels gear toward the beginning of fall camp for the 2021 football season.

The volume of experience UNC returns at every position with the exception of running back and to a degree wide receiver is significant.

Below is not exactly a projected depth chart for the season, but something close to what we think will be the depth chart when fall camp begins Aug. 5. Note that some true freshmen are not listed, and some players continue cross training and could start out camp getting a long look at different spots.

The orders below aren’t exact, either. A great deal of competition is expected this month to sort out some of these orders. In some cases, the player who has been on the field is getting the nod over ones that haven’t, but that doesn’t mean we are projecting that will be the order when the Tar Heels head to Virginia Tech for their Sept. 3 opener.