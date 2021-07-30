It's cookout time in Chapel Hill, which means a host of highly touted football prospects will be on campus Saturday for the program’s annual cookout.

North Carolina Coach Mack Brown has said all along he wants to make UNC the “cool place to be,” and the cookout is a part of that process.

Most schools have cookouts, including when former coach Larry Fedora was at the helm, but Brown has managed to raise the bar on literally everything, and the cookout is no exception.

Prospects from the 2022, 2023, and 2024 classes will be there, many will be accompanied by their families or some family members. Food trucks will supply much of the grub plus there will be burgers and tacos.