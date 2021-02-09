The North Carolina coaching staff has been hitting the recruiting trail virtually and has extended offers to five players in the class of 2022 over the last few weeks or so with two prospects being from Georgia, and one each from Florida, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

We expect more offers to go out in North Carolina as the prep football season starts on February 26.

THI continues to track UNC's offer list for all classes, and here we look at the recent offers for the class of 2022. Below are the players Carolina has offered along with their bios, some of their other noted offers, and our take on this list.

Here is the list: