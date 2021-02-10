The North Carolina coaching staff has been hitting the recruiting trail virtually and by way of social media. We already took at look at the recent offers extended to prospects from the class of 2022, but the UNC staff has also been offering players in the class of 2023, incluidng five over the last few weeks.

The offers have gone out to prospects from the states of Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, and South Carolina.

We expect more offers to go out in North Carolina as the prep football season starts on February 26.

THI continues to track UNC's offer list for all classes, and here we look at the recent offers for the class of 2023. Below are the players Carolina has offered along with their bios, some of their other noted offers, and our take on this list.

Here is the list: