CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina football team set a program record four-year rate for the second straight year following the latest release of Academic Progress Rates on Tuesday. The Heels produced a four-year rate of 996, which was 14 points higher than the previous best set last year. UNC’s 996 is the highest rate of any football program in the ACC and is tied for third in the Power 5 with Northwestern.

The current data reflects the 2022-23 school year and the multi-year rates include rates over the past four years from 2019-20 to 2022-23. Under Head Coach Mack Brown’s leadership and emphasis on academics, the football program has seen its single-year and multi-year rates skyrocket.

In his first season in 2019-20, the program produced a single-year 997 followed by the program’s only perfect 1,000 in 2020-21. The Heels posted a 984 in 2021-22 and earned a 993 in 2022-23. Those four rates are the program’s four highest rates in the 20-year history of the APR.