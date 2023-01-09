CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina formally announced its nine-member transfer portal class on Monday. All nine players have officially enrolled at UNC, and eight are currently on campus.

All but Australian punter Tom Magginnes are in Chapel Hill, and Maginness will arrive later this week.

Here is the nine-member portal class:





Nate McCollum, WR, Georgia Tech: A three-year veteran at wideout for Georgia Tech with two years of eligibility remaining • Appeared in 29 games, making 10 starts, during his career as a Yellow Jacket • Posted 75 receptions for 778 yards and four TDs during that time • Played in 11 games, starting nine, as a sophomore in 2022 • Tallied 60 receptions for 655 yards and three TDs despite playing with three different QBs • His 60 receptions ranked fifth in the ACC • Posted three 100-yard receiving games • Saw action in 12 games, starting one, as a redshirt freshman in 2021 • Notched 13 receptions for 108 yards and a TD • Appeared in six games as a true freshman in 2020 • Caught two passes for 15 yards • Was a two-sport standout in football and baseball at Dutchtown • Coached by Clifford Fedd.





Devontez Walker, WR, Kent State: UNC is calling him “Tez.” A two-year veteran at receiver for Kent St. who has two years of eligibility remaining • Appeared in 20 games, making 12 starts, during his time as a Golden Flash • Tallied 63 receptions for 1,045 yards and 12 TDs over his two seasons • Started all 12 games and earned first-team All-MAC as a sophomore in 2022 • Caught 58 passes for 921 yards and 11 TDs • His 11 TD receptions were tied for seventh nationally and tied for first in the MAC • His 921 receiving yards ranked second in the MAC • Appeared in eight games as a freshman in 2021 • Tallied five receptions for 124 yards and a TD • Started his career at NC Central, but transferred to Kent St. after the Eagles’ 2020 season was cancelled • An Academic All-MAC honoree • Was a top prep receiver at West Charlotte • Coached by Josh Harris





Willie Lampkin, OL, Coastal Carolina: A three-year starter on the offensive line for Coastal Carolina with two years of eligibility remaining • Started 38 consecutive games during his three seasons with the Chanticleers • Started all 13 games at center as a junior in 2022 • Named the Sun Belt Offensive Lineman of the Year • Claimed first-team All-Sun Belt honors • Started all 13 games at left guard as a sophomore • Tabbed second-team All-Sun Belt • Was the highest-graded Coastal lineman in eight games that season • Posted 20 knockdown blocks on the year • Started all 12 games at left guard as a freshman • Earned multiple Freshman All-America honors and claimed second-team All-Sun Belt recognition • Allowed only one sack on the season and notched 27 pancake blocks • Was a member of an offensive line that was named semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award • A prep standout at Lakeland, helping the Dreadnaughts to a state championship and a state title game appearance • Won the 2A state championship at 285 pounds in wrestling after posting a perfect 47-0 record as a senior • Coached by Bill Castle.





Derrik Allen, DB, Georgia Tech: A three-year veteran in the secondary at Georgia Tech with one year of eligibility remaining • Played in 31 games, starting three, for the Yellow Jackets • Posted 46 tackles, an INT and two PBU • Saw action in 12 games, starting two, as a redshirt junior in 2022 • Tallied 29 tackles, an INT and two PBU • Appeared in 10 games, starting one, as a redshirt sophomore in 2021 • Posted four tackles • Appeared in nine games during the 2020 season, making 13 tackles • Started career at Notre Dame in 2018, redshirted and had to sit out one year at Georgia Tech due to the previous transfer rules • Was one of the nation’s highest-rated safeties coming out of Lassiter • Coached by Jep Irwin.





Amari Gainer, LB, Florida State: A five-year veteran on defense at Florida St. with one year of eligibility remaining • Appeared in 46 games, starting 18, over his five seasons as a Seminole • Posted 210 tackles, six sacks, 19 TFL, five forced fumbles and two PBU • Left Florida St. as the program’s active leading tackler • Saw action in seven games, starting one, as a redshirt junior in 2022 • Tallied 17 tackles, a sack, 1.5 TFL and a forced fumble • Played in 12 games, start[1]ing three, in 2021 • Notched 59 tackles, a sack, 5.5 TFL, a forced fumble and two PBU • Saw action in nine games, starting five, in 2020 • Made 65 tackles, a half sack, five TFL and a forced fumble • Appeared in 13 games, starting nine, in 2019 • Recorded 69 tackles, 3.5 sacks, seven TFL and two forced fumbles • Played in four games as a true freshman in 2018 • Was a four-star prep standout at Chiles in Tallahassee • Coached by Kevin Pettis.





Armani Chatman, DB, Virginia Tech: A five-year veteran in the secondary at Virginia Tech with one year of eligibility remaining • Played in 49 games, starting 25, for the Hokies • Tallied 89 tackles, a sack, four TFL, two INTs and 20 PBU during his career in Blacksburg • Started all 11 games he played in during the 2022 season as a redshirt senior • Posted 22 tackles, a TFL, an INT and five PBU • Appeared in 13 games, starting five, during the 2021 season • Made 13 tackles, two TFL, an INT and seven PBU • Played in 10 games, starting six, in 2020 • Notched 32 tackles, a sack, a TFL and six PBU • Saw action in 13 games, starting three, in 2019 • Added 22 tackles and two PBU • Played in two games as a true freshman in 2018 • Was a standout prep perform[1]er at Catholic High School • Coached by Chris Scot





Alijah Huzzie, DB, East Tennessee State: A four-year veteran on defense at East Tennessee St. with two years of eligibility remaining • Appeared in 34 games, starting the final 30, while at ETSU • Notched 179 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 12 INTs and 30 PBU • Started all 11 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2022 • Claimed first-team FCS All-America and first-team All-SoCon honors • Finished 12th in the Buck Buchanan Award voting for the FCS’ best defensive player • Tallied 59 tackles, 2.5 TFL, six INTs and 16 PBU • His 22 passes defended led all FCS players • The six INTs were the second-most nationally at the FCS level • Started all 13 games in 2021, earning Freshman All-America and second-team All-SoCon accolades • Posted 76 tackles, two TFL, three INTs, nine PBU and two forced fumbles • Started all six games in a shortened 2021 spring season • Named Freshman All-American and second-team All-SoCon • Notched 42 tackles, two TFL, three INTs and five PBU • Played in four games as a true freshman in 2019, making two tackles • Also returned punts for three seasons, totaling 26 returns for 313 yards (12 ypr) • A two-time SoCon Honor Roll honoree • An all-state performer in both football and basketball at Heard County • Coached by Shane Lasseter





Ryan Coe, PK, Cincinnati: A four-year veteran on special teams at Cincinnati and Delaware with one year of eligibility remaining • Has played in 40 career games, making 45- of-57 field goals and all 91 PATs, while kicking off 205 times and notching 107 touchbacks • Kicked in 12 games at Cincinnati during the 2022 season, earning second-team All-AAC honors • Went 19-of-23 on field goals with a long of 52 yards and made all 44 PATs • Made 16-of-17 field goals to end the season • Set UC’s single-season record for field goal accuracy • Kicked off 77 times and produced 45 touchbacks • Made 26-of-34 field goals with a long of 54 yards and all 47 PATs in three seasons at Delaware, while kicking off 128 times with 62 touchbacks • Set Delaware’s career record for field goal accuracy • His 54-yard field goal was the longest in a playoff game in program history • Was a two-time All-CAA performer • Also a two-time CAA Commissioner’s Honor Roll honoree • Was a standout performer on special teams at South Fayette as a prepster • Coached by Joe Rossi.





Tom Maginness, Punter, Melbourne, Australia: A newcomer to college football who has three years of eligibility remaining • Trained for american football at the prestigious Prokick Australia under Nathan Chapman and John Smith • Competed in Australian rules football for his local club, the Hampton Rovers, starting at five years old • Progressed to the representative team of the Sandringham Dragons in the NAB league, the top under-18 competition • Played for the A team at his high school, St. Bede’s College • Has also competed in cricket, basketball and tennis.



