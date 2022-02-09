UNC Formally Announces Addition Of Patrick Suddes

CHAPEL HILL - As THI reported last week, North Carolina formally announcd Wednesday the program has hired Patrick Suddes as its new Assistant A.D./General Manager, filling the posiiton previously held by Billy High.

The job's former title was Director of Player Personnel.

Here is UNC's fill release sent out Wednesday afternoon:

The University of North Carolina football program has named 16-year player personnel veteran Patrick Suddes its Assistant A.D./General Manager, Head Coach Mack Brown announced on Wednesday. Suddes, who comes to Chapel Hill after three years at Georgia Tech, reunites with Brown, having spent the 2013 season as Texas’ Director of Player Personnel. In this role with Carolina football, he will oversee recruiting evaluations and operations, on-campus recruiting, all other recruiting and personnel activities, and camps.

“We’re thrilled to have Patrick join our staff and lead our recruiting and personnel departments,” Brown said. “He is widely considered one of the best in the business, and has been performing his duties at a high level at various Power 5 programs during his career. Having worked with him previously, I know what type of work ethic, understanding and organizational skills he brings to the table.

"He was someone we targeted when we first returned to Chapel Hill and we’re excited it came together this time. Patrick is an outstanding addition to what is already one of the nation’s top recruiting staffs.”

During his time at Georgia Tech, Suddes oversaw the efforts that led to consecutive nationally-lauded recruiting classes. Tech’s 2020 class was ranked No. 24 nationally by Rivals, which marked only the second time in school history and the first time in 13 years that Tech landed a top 25 recruiting class.

The Yellow Jackets’ 2021 class was also a top-20 class, including the rankings of 11 highly-ranked transfers. In all, Georgia Tech added 18 four- or five-star recruits and 13 of the 45 highest-ranked recruits in program history while Suddes served as general manager.

“I want to thank Coach Brown for extending this opportunity,” Suddes said. “I’ve always admired Coach Brown and the way he goes about recruiting and developing rosters. We’re very comfortable with our approach and we know what each other is looking for when it comes to this role.

"Having been in the league, I’ve seen what North Carolina has been able to do over the last three seasons, and I’m excited to take that to another level. It’s an impressive staff for a program that is on the rise, and the future is very bright. My family and I are thrilled to be coming to Chapel Hill and we’re excited to get to work.”

Suddes, who has worked exclusively with Power Five conference programs and NFL organizations over the course of his 16-year career, arrived at Georgia Tech after three seasons at Auburn (2016-18), first as the Tigers’ director of player personnel, then as Assistant A.D. for Football. In his role at Auburn, he oversaw player personnel and worked directly with head coach Gus Malzahn on roster management.

Prior to his three-year stint at Auburn, Suddes spent two seasons as Assistant A.D. for Recruiting at Arizona State, a season as Director of Player Personnel at Texas (2013), and six seasons as Associate Director of Football Operations at Alabama (2007-13).

Before his arrival at Alabama, Suddes worked under Nick Saban with the Miami Dolphins, first as a defensive assistant (2005), then as an offensive assistant (2006). His career began under Saban as a recruiting intern at LSU in 2004.

Suddes graduated from Marist H.S. in Atlanta, before attending Alabama, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business management in 2005. He and his wife, Rachel, have a son, Lawson, and a daughter, Lucy.