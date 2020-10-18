{{ timeAgo('2020-10-18 13:38:00 -0500') }}
football
Edit
3 Stars: UNC-FSU
Andrew Jones
•
TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 25 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
North Carolina fell from the ranks of the unbeaten Saturday night in a 31-28 loss at Florida State.The Tar Heels spotted the Seminoles first-half leads of 24-0 and 31-7 before roaring back, but the...
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news