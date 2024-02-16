CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown acknowledges North Carolina’s football program has had some catching up to do with respect to raining money for its football collective. But progress is well underway.

UNC recently met its initiative raising $1 million for the Heels4Life Hold The Line campaign, and now the focus is on getting to $5 million this year.

NIL money is at the core of college athletics now, especially football. And building a cash flow isn’t just for spending money on players in the transfer portal, Brown is intent on keeping his best players in Chapel Hill. And that’s where it starts.

“It will help us,” he recently said. “We need to get another million dollars. We need to get a minimum of $5 million. And then you’ve got to be able to have retention of your roster. I mean, that’s really important now. We lost (offensive tackle) Diego (Pounds).”

Pounds surprised a lot of people when he left for Ole Miss. Had UNC been better positioned with its collective, perhaps the Raleigh product would still be a Tar Heel.

Be that as it may, UNC is entering new terrain in the NIL game. Just two months after Pounds left, the program is in far better shape. That’s a good thing given that the next portal wave opens April 15 and runs through April 30.

Brown says his program will be buyers, but only for specific needs, such as defensive line. But it will cost them.

“You’ve got to factor at the end of spring practice, because you start the next cycle of transfer portal,” he said. “And I think it’s even more expensive for guys in the second phase of the transfer portal because guys that didn’t get what they wanted to in the first part and go through spring practice and see how desperate they are to get somebody at that position.

“So, we’ve got to be more competitive in those areas.”