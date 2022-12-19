North Carolina continues to take advantage of the transfer portal to fill out its roster. The Tar Heels received commitments from defensive back Derrik Allen and kicker Ryan Coe on Monday.

These two players join center Will Lampkins and defensive back Alijah Huzzie as the transfer portal commitments for Coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.

Allen, who is the older brother of current Tar Heel defensive back Marcus Allen, comes from Georgia Tech. This past season for the Yellow Jackets, he made 29 tackles, 2 pass breakups. and an interception.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound safety is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility.

Coe announced via Twitter his commitment to UNC Monday evening. The kicker who played at Cincinnati this past season was 19-of-23 on field goals and 44-of-44 on extra points for the Bearcats. He also kicked 45-of-77 kickoffs for touchbacks.

He was named second team all-AAC for the 2022 season. He played his first three years at Delaware as a kickoff specialist.