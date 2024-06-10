When it comes to college basketball, the University of North Carolina stands in a very small select group as an outlier. However, there is something it has in common with a lot of other high major schools across the country, it's getting familiar with Acaden Lewis.

The Tar Heels have recently reached out to the 4-star guard out of Washington D.C., according to Colby Giacubeno of MADE Hoops. Once again, Hubert Davis and his coaching staff are going with the flow when it comes to Lewis.

Rivals' National Recruiting Analyst, Jason Jordan, recently wrote that Lewis' recruitment is "exploding." The 6-foot-2 guard has picked up recent offers from Pitt, Louisville, Miami, and Georgia Tech since the live period in late May. He also has newfound interest of the blue-blood variety from Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, and UCONN. He will be taking a visit to Lexington on June 17.

He has taken three other unofficials to Georgetown, Penn State, and Virginia Tech. Official visits so have been to Virginia and Florida State.

Lewis is currently participating in the NBPA Top 100 Camp inside the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando, Florida which runs through Thursday,

Lewis was a second-stringer on his high school team as a sophomore and had no offers. This past season, Lewis led Sidwell Friends to a 27-4 record, the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference title, and the DCSAA Class AA tournament title. He averaged14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Washington D.C., which is one of the most talented and competitive high school scenes in the country.

Now the 6-foot-2 guard is ranked No. 105 nationally in the 2025 class, but that is as low as we will ever see him. Expect a monumental jump the next time Rivals Top-150 are updated.