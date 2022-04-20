Adonijah Green is a prospect that the North Carolina coaching staff is targeting for their defensive end position. Green, a 6-foot-5, 210-pounder from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, GA, is currently verbally committed to Louisville.

The Tar Heels are trying to lure the 3-star Peach State prospect who is ranked No. 49 in Georgia to Chapel Hill. He got offered by the Tar Heels on March 23.

THI reached out to Green to get the latest on his thoughts on the Tar Heels: