North Carolina couldn’t win its first ACC football championship in 42 years on Saturday night, and the Tar Heels lost their third consecutive game in the process as well.

Carolina’s 39-10 loss saw the Tar Heels score a touchdown on their first drive but that was it. Just one field goal while Clemson outscored them 39-3 the rest of the way for a final of 39-10.

UNC dropped to 9-4 overall and out of the national rankings for the first time in nearly two months. The Tar Heels will next face Oregon in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on December 28.

Instead of full offensive and defensive stat breakdowns, we are doing something different from this game. Here are the grades of each player that got into the game on both sides of the ball. Their snap numbers are in parentheses followed by their grades. We will also add some perspective.