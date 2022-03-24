UNC Has Changed A Lot Since December, Bruins Say

PHILADELPHIA – UCLA spent some time preparing for North Carolina in the middle of December, as the teams were supposed to meet in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas on December 18. The Bruins were hit hard by COVID and couldn’t play, so the Tar Heels ended up taking on Kentucky, a game they lost by 29 points. UNC had to quickly shift gears, but not UCLA. The players had already prepped some for the Tar Heels, and doing so again three months later, they see considerable differences in Hubert Davis’ team. In truth, UNC is vastly different than it was before Christmas. Gone are Dawson Garcia and Anthony Harris, who combined to average 14.1 points in 33.9 minutes per contest leading up to the first scheduled meeting. Puff Johnson hadn’t yet made his season debut, and freshman Dontrez Styles had been on the court for only a combined 11:48 of game time to that point. Johnson has played 202 minutes in 20 games and gives Carolina a multidimensional option off the bench, and Styles has played 40 minutes alone in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 15 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Furthermore, Brady Manek has become one of, if not the, go-to guy for the eighth-seeded Tar Heels (26-9), though he was coming off the bench leading up to the game in Vegas.

UNC has changed in a multitude of ways since they were supposed to play UCLA in December. (USA Today)

“I feel like they understand who they are a little more now as that comes with time and experience,” UCLA senior forward Jules Bernard said Friday during a press conference at Wells Fargo Center, where the teams will meet in the East Region semifinals Friday night. “So as the season has come along, I feel like they've sort of found that identity, and they're playing really well right now.” Part of that identity is who the Heels don’t have anymore and who they are using with greater regularity. Hubert Davis pared down his rotation after Garcia left, following a loss at Wake Forest on Jan. 22. The iron five starting lineup has become a thing, as since the loss at Wake, 31 times a Tar Heel has played at least 37 minutes in a game, and 14 times a Heel has played 40 or more minutes in a contest. Armando Bacot was averaging 27.6 minutes heading into the originally scheduled matchup, but has averaged 32.9 minutes since. Brady Manek was at 25.1 minutes before Vegas, and has averaged 31.4 since. And Leaky Black averaged 26 minutes per contest through those first 10 games, but has played 30.1 minutes since. So, Bernard is right saying the Heels have their identity now, and it’s different from what it was then.

Brady Manek's surge with his minutes and on the floor is one area UNC has changed since December. (USA Today)