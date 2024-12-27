UNC has Hired Taylor Edwards for Player Personnel Position

North Carolina has hired Taylor Edwards to a role in the player personnel department, multiple sources have confirmed to Tar Heel Illustrated.

Edwards was most recently the Director of Player Personnel at South Carolina, where he spent three seasons before being relieved of his duties prior to the 2024 season.

South Carolina reported that Edwards had committed a Level III violation, which stemmed from a lack of compliance regarding recruiting. It was reported that “a football staff member communicated with a four-year college prospective student-athlete prior to obtaining authorization through the written notification of transfer process.”

The Gamecocks were eventually handed down a punishment that will lower their number of recruiting days by four during the 2025 spring recruiting period.

Edwards began his career at Jacksonville State in 2013, where he served as an assistant in personnel and operations. In 2014, he became the Director of Recruiting at UAB before taking the Director of Player Personnel role at Samford.

Edwards joined Nick Saban's staff in Alabama in 2017, and was the Director of Recruiting Operations at Maryland prior to his stint in Columbia.

He started at UNC more than a week ago, so he is now full entranched in his new role.

Edwards joins Bill Belichick's staff with 11 years of player personnel experience.