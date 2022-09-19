Notre Dame week is here, and for North Carolina, that means an opportunity to check several important boxes.

The Tar Heels are 3-0 and coming off a bye week, which gave them an opportunity to get healthy and fix some issues on defense, notably communication in the secondary.

This game also presents UNC with a chance at notching a noteworthy win. Never mind that the Fighting Irish are 1-2, which includes a home loss to Marshall. They remain a talented club with a winning culture, and now have the pressure of getting their first win removed. A better Notre Dame team from the first three games should be expected this weekend.

So, here are the boxes Carolina can check Saturday when Notre Dame visits for a 3:30 kick (ABC):