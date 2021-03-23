TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Hires Natrone Means As Offensive Analyst

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina football program has added Tar Heel legend and 17-year coaching veteran Natrone Means to its staff as an offensive analyst, head coach Mack Brown announced on Tuesday. Means becomes the eighth UNC staff member that played for Coach Brown at Carolina and the sixth with NFL playing experience. He comes to Carolina after spending one year as the offensive coordinator, assistant head coach and running backs coach at Fayetteville St.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Natrone to our coaching staff,” said Coach Brown. “Obviously, he was a great player for us and in the NFL, so he understands this place. He’s been a well-regarded coach at various levels since he retired from the NFL. We think this is a great opportunity for him to grow as a coach and for him to help our program in a critical role.”

Prior to making the move to Fayetteville St., Means served as the running backs coach at Winston-Salem St. for six seasons and was promoted to associate head coach for his final season with the Rams in 2019.

Means began his collegiate coaching career at Livingstone College in 2005 as running backs coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2006. He honed his coaching skills while participating in the NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship Program with the Atlanta Falcons.

In 2007, Means became offensive coordinator at the historical powerhouse West Charlotte High School and went on to serve as offensive coordinator at Hopewell High School. He returned to the NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship program with the Carolina Panthers during 2008 training camp, focused primarily on running backs De’Angelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart. The duo had a record-breaking season as they became the first set of teammates to each rush for 1,100 yards in NFL history.

From 2008-10, Means served as the Regional Scouting Director for Collegiate Sports of America, assisting qualified high school student-athletes market themselves for scholarship consideration to colleges of all competitive levels across the country. In 2010, he became the Running Back Lead for the Nike Football Training Camps.

Means had a stellar career in the NFL, where he enjoyed a seven-year career that included a trip to Super Bowl XXIX. He became the youngest player (22 years old) to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. He was drafted by the Chargers in the second round (41st overall) of the 1993 NFL Draft. For his career, he totaled 5,215 yards and 45 touchdowns. In the 1994 season, Means rushed for 1,350 yards and 12 touchdowns and earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. In 2009, he was honored as a member of the San Diego Chargers’ 50th Anniversary Team and was a finalist in 2012 to be inducted into the San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame.

Prior to playing in the NFL, Means attended North Carolina, where he enjoyed a great collegiate career. He was a two-time first team All-ACC selection and finished his career with 3,074 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns on 605 attempts. He also had 61 receptions for 500 yards as well.

Means is married to Shonda Means. They have four children.



