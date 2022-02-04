UNC Hires Patrick Suddes To Oversee Player Personnel
North Carolina has hired former Georgia Tech General Manager Patrick Suddes as the replacement to Billy High, who served in the same for under Mack Brown before leaving last month for the Universit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news