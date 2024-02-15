SYRACUSE, NY – Much has been different about North Carolina since it went to Atlanta in late January and lost to Georgia Tech, ending a 10-game win streak.

The struggles continued Tuesday night at JMA Wireless Dome, as the Tar Heels fell, 86-79, to Syracuse. It was UNC’s third loss in its last five games, with one of the wins an escape last Saturday at Miami by three points.

In this edition of our Second Helping series, formally known as “Extra Takeaways,” we compare the ten-game win streak to the last five contests in several statistical categories. We didn’t dig into every stat, but we were most interested in these numbers, which are hard to find anywhere but here.

These is extensively researched info. UNC is 19-6 overall and 11-3 in the ACC.

Here is our UNC Basketball Second Helping: