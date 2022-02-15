UNC Hoops Will Play In PK1 Event Next Season

The UNC men's and women's basketball teams are among 12 squads set to compete at the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational (PKI) in Portland, Ore., over Thanksgiving weekend.

The PKI multi-team tournament will feature eight men's teams and four women's teams, all playing between Nov. 24-27. ESPN Events announced the fields on Tuesday.

Iowa State, Michigan State and Oregon also are sending both men's and women's teams to the event. Additional men's teams competing are Alabama, Portland, UConn and Villanova.

Men's teams each play one game per day on Nov. 24, 25 and 27. Women's teams will play on Nov. 24 and 27. Games will be played at three facilities in Portland: the Chiles Center at the University of Portland, the Moda Center and Veteran's Memoria Coliseum.

Brackets and the game schedule will be announced this summer, with ticket information also pending.

"We are honored to bring together some of the best men's and women's college basketball teams in tribute to Phil Knight and his lasting impact on the sport," said Clint Overby, vice president at ESPN Events. "The quality of both fields along with the multi-venue setup will make Portland the epicenter of college hoops this Thanksgiving weekend."

It's the second event that will include both the Tar Heel men's and women's teams during the 2022-23 season. Carolina will also participate in the 2022 Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte in December.

That event was announced by UNC, in conjunction with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, last July that a three-year deal with Jordan Brand to host the Jumpman Invitational in the Queen City. The inaugural gathering, slated for Dec. 20-21, 2022, will feature both the men's and women's teams from the original four schools to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in both basketball and football: Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma.

All games will be played in Charlotte's Spectrum Center in partnership with Hornets Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Charlotte Hornets and operates the facility. The schedule will feature two games each night, with matchups and game times still to be determined. ESPN networks will air all four games, with ESPN Events working in conjunction with CSF to maximize the event's success in front of a global audience.

*THI added to this piece, which combined releases by UNC.