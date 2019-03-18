Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-18 20:47:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

UNC In 'Good Shape' With Precious Achiuwa

Rxm5dizg6uxw7gmn8d1x
Big-time 2019 PF Precious Aciuwa was at UNC for the Duke game and had an outstanding visit, his coach tells THI.
Jenna Miller, THI
Clint Jackson • TarHeelIllustrated.com
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Tar Heel Illustrated wasn’t able to catch up with senior forward Precious Achiuwa last week for a post UNC visit interview, but we were able to speak with his AAU coach and mentor, Oswald Cross, wh...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}