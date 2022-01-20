UNC In Search Of Right Mentality And Leadership

CORAL GABLES, FL – A couple of weeks ago, Hubert Davis was asked if his team had any fanny smackers, to which he replied, after laughing some, that it did not.

He was hopeful, however, one of his players would emerge as an igniter of energy, positivity, and team-wide focus. That’s what fanny smackers do.

But two weeks later, North Carolina is still searching for a leader, an on-court motivator capable of getting his teammates going when times are tough. And at no time have the Tar Heels been more devoid of that intangible than in an 85-57 loss at Miami on Tuesday night.

Whether Carolina was actually not ready to play the game can be up for debate, but it really doesn’t matter at this point. What is known is that the Hurricanes hit the Heels with an early 14-0 run to take a 16-5 lead, and the surge continued, as Miami led 49-22 at halftime and extended the lead to 32 in the second half. What is up for discussion is UNC’s seeming inability to change course when things go off the rails, as Miami wasn't the first time this has happened.

That requires leadership, and right now, that massive box has not been checked. But why?

"That's a great question. I don't know, I don't know,” Davis replied following the lopsided defeat at Watsco Center. “I told them in the huddle, that irregardless of what is going on in this game, and in certain games, whatever has happened in the past that they cannot get me to change my mind, me thinking that this team can be really good.

“I truly believe that. But why is the team missing that? That's a great question. I don't know but it is needed, immediately."

In truth, this was needed several times in a big way thus far, so “immediately” has almost become cliche with this group.