Micah Williams is a 6-foot, 200 pound two-way athlete out of Savannah, GA. Williams, a standout at Benedictine Military School, has starred at both safety and receiver during his first two seasons at the prep level.

Williams recently attended the Mack Brown Football Camp in Chapel Hill, making his first visit to UNC. After competing with other prospects, the class of 2026 recruit earned an offer from the Tar Heels, his first overall.

Following his departure, Williams spoke with THI, detailing his offer and where UNC stands in the early stages of his recruitment.

THI: How did you feel when you received the UNC offer, especially with it being your first, and who extended the offer?

WILLIAMS: “It felt amazing, one of the best feelings of my life. I couldn’t believe it at first. Coach Charlton (Warren) extended the offer for me and is giving me a chance.”

THI: Now that you’ve been on campus, what do you know about the program and the position you’d play at the program?

WILLIAMS: “I learned about the facility, where everything is, how they do some things, and the safety position. I learned a new scooch technique they do and some press man.”

THI: Before attending the camp, how long had you been in communication with UNC? Do you plan on taking a visit at some point?

“They were looking at me for about nine months, then they invited me to camp. I plan on taking a visit up there really soon. Can’t beat those uniforms.”

THI: What other sports do you play and how do you think it helps you during football season?

WILLIAMS: “I play basketball and I run track also. Basketball probably doesn’t really help much, but it helps me stay active and in shape and so does track.”

THI: How does UNC stack up to the other schools recruiting you right now?

WILLIAMS: “UNC is definitely at the top right now. I haven’t really been recruited until now.”