Class of 2024 wide receiver Javarius Green verbally committed to North Carolina Friday. The 5-foot-11, 192-pounder from Crest High School in Shelby, NC, picked the Tar Heels over Michigan State and Alabama. Green is ranked as the No. 18 player in North Carolina and No. 84 in his position group nationally and becomes the twenty-sixth commitment for the class of 2024. Last season for the Chargers, he caught 61 passes for 1,267 yards with 18 touchdowns. Green also excelled on special teams as he returned 13 kickoffs for 240 yards and 23 punts for 251 yards with 3 touchdowns.

Green took numerous trips to Chapel Hill since being offered by wide receiver coach Lonnie Galloway. He just recently went in July to the Tar Heels'' recruiting event that featured a cookout where he was able to bond with the other recruits and coaching staff.

“One thing that I like is just the whole family aspect," Green told THI. "They kind of treat it more than football. There is a more educational part to it along with football. So, you are getting a good education and good football, too. It’s kind of both sides of the thing so they just provide that. They make you feel at home, and they make sure you are taken care of and all that.” Green is the ninth player from North Carolina in the class of 2024 and the fourth wide receiver in the class.

DEANA'S TAKE

"The Tar Heels have finished this recruiting cycle very strong by landing another in-state star in wide receiver Javarius Green. The speedy wide receiver will complement the other three receivers in this class in Jordan Shipp, Kenan Jackson, and Alex Taylor. Also, getting another player in an area in North Carolina like Cleveland County is huge for Coach Mack Brown's recruiting footprint."

JAVARIUS GREEN HIGHLIGHTS