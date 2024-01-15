UNC Lands Offensive Lineman Zach Greenberg From the Portal
North Carolina gained another commitment from the transfer portal Monday, as offensive tackle Zach Greenberg has popped for the Tar Heels.
Greenberg, who spent the last three seasons playing at Division III Muhlenberg College, was in Chapel Hill over the weekend for a visit, which was enough to win him over.
At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, the Livingstone, NJ, native entered the portal as a graduate, and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Greenberg started 13 games at left tackle as a freshman in 2021, then missed most of the 2022 campaign because of an injury. This past fall, Greenberg was second-team All-Region in helping the Mules to a sixth consecutive final national ranking and postseason victory.
Here is Greenberg’s Muhlenberg Bio
Note: It does not include anything from this past season.
Honors
• Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll, 2022
• All-Region 2 second team, 2023; third team, 2021
• All-Centennial Conference first team, 2021 and 2023
Career Highlights
2022
• Started first three games at left tackle until injury sidelined him for season
2021
• Was the rock of the offensive line in his first collegiate season
• Named the Mules’ offensive rookie of the year
• Started at 13 games at left tackle
• Only Mule offensive lineman to start every game
• First Muhlenberg offensive lineman to earn first-team All-CC honors as a sophomore since 2014
• Allowed only three sacks (two to the regional defensive player of the year)
Personal
• Earned two letters apiece in football and lacrosse at Livingston High School
• Received all-county recognition as a lineman in football
• Also served as long snapper
• Played defense on lacrosse team
• Parents are Howard and Mindy Greenberg
• Father played football at Dean College
• Born April 19, 2002
• A computer science major and business administration minor