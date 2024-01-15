North Carolina gained another commitment from the transfer portal Monday, as offensive tackle Zach Greenberg has popped for the Tar Heels.

Greenberg, who spent the last three seasons playing at Division III Muhlenberg College, was in Chapel Hill over the weekend for a visit, which was enough to win him over.

At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, the Livingstone, NJ, native entered the portal as a graduate, and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Greenberg started 13 games at left tackle as a freshman in 2021, then missed most of the 2022 campaign because of an injury. This past fall, Greenberg was second-team All-Region in helping the Mules to a sixth consecutive final national ranking and postseason victory.

Here is Greenberg’s Muhlenberg Bio

Note: It does not include anything from this past season.





Honors

• Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll, 2022

• All-Region 2 second team, 2023; third team, 2021

• All-Centennial Conference first team, 2021 and 2023