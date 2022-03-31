UNC LB Rucker To Sing National Anthem At Final Four
NEW ORLEANS - A quartet of NCAA student-athletes will perform the national anthem prior to the semifinal games at the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Final Four this Saturday. The athletes will sing the anthem at court level at approximately 4:57 p.m., Central Time in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The NCAA will have a national recording band and artist who hail from New Orleans perform the anthem prior to the championship game this Monday. The band is slated to perform the anthem at approximately 8:08 p.m., Central Time.
The first semifinal basketball game begins at 5:09 p.m., followed by the second game 30 minutes after the conclusion of game 1. The championship game is set to begin at 8:20 p.m.
WHEN: Saturday, April 2, 2022 (semifinals) and Monday, April 4, 2022 (championship)
WHO:
Men’s Semifinal Game Anthem Performers
Delany Graham
Duke University
Women’s Soccer
Graduate Student
Hanna Hawks
University of Kansas
Women’s Golf
Sophomore
Charlie Hinckley
Villanova University
Swimming and Diving
Sophomore
Kaimon Rucker
University of North Carolina
Football
Sophomore
Men’s National Championship Game Anthem Performers
Preservation Hall Jazz Band with Tank