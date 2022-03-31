UNC LB Rucker To Sing National Anthem At Final Four

NEW ORLEANS - A quartet of NCAA student-athletes will perform the national anthem prior to the semifinal games at the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Final Four this Saturday. The athletes will sing the anthem at court level at approximately 4:57 p.m., Central Time in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The NCAA will have a national recording band and artist who hail from New Orleans perform the anthem prior to the championship game this Monday. The band is slated to perform the anthem at approximately 8:08 p.m., Central Time.

The first semifinal basketball game begins at 5:09 p.m., followed by the second game 30 minutes after the conclusion of game 1. The championship game is set to begin at 8:20 p.m.





WHEN: Saturday, April 2, 2022 (semifinals) and Monday, April 4, 2022 (championship)

WHO:

Men’s Semifinal Game Anthem Performers

Delany Graham

Duke University

Women’s Soccer

Graduate Student





Hanna Hawks

University of Kansas

Women’s Golf

Sophomore





Charlie Hinckley

Villanova University

Swimming and Diving

Sophomore





Kaimon Rucker

University of North Carolina

Football

Sophomore





Men’s National Championship Game Anthem Performers

Preservation Hall Jazz Band with Tank



