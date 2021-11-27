UNC Loses To NC State Locker Room Report

RALEIGH – North Carolina saw a nine-point lead with 2:12 remaining quickly disintegrate into a 34-30 loss at No. 20 NC State in Friday night at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Tar Heels lead 30-21 with 2:12 left to play, but the Wolfpack scored two touchdowns on passes of 64 and 24, one after getting an onside kick, and the latter scoring drive aided by three Carolina penalties.

UNC ends its regular season at 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the ACC, State is 9-3 and 6-2.

Here is what Jeremiah Gemmel and Sam Howell had to say after the game: