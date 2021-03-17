Facing a lineup with depth in the frontcourt and a huge rebounding edge over opponents, Gard is toying with the notion of playing his two best post players together when No.9 Wisconsin faces No.8 North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA tournament in West Lafayette, Ind.

MADISON, Wis. – For the last two months and the prior 16 games, University of Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard has resisted putting senior forwards Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers on the floor at the same time. He might not have a choice Friday night.

Film study has shown Gard that the Tar Heels (18-10) consistently have two bigs on the court, not surprising considering North Carolina’s success on offense comes from the work they do on the glass.

Carolina rebounds 41.3 percent of its misses, leading the nation in offensive rebounding (15.9 per game), and is third in total rebounds per game (43.2 rpg). The latter numbers make the seventh consecutive season UNC is averaging at least 40 rebounds per game, but the number of players who can be pains on the glass makes this version of Carolina unique.

Three Tar Heels – Armando Bacot (8.0), Day’Ron Sharpe (7.8) and Garrison Brooks (6.8) – average 6.8 or more rebounds, the first time UNC has had three average that many since 1969-70.

“Their go-to is a little bit more getting inside than playing from the perimeter, and that’s going to be a challenge for us,” Potter said. “That’s what we have to stop. That’s what we have to try to take away the best we can.”

Wisconsin went away from a traditional four-man early after six conference games when teams were using four-guard lineups and exposing gaps in the Badgers’ defense. Potter is UW’s best low-post scorer but has struggled against quicker guards. Reuvers is a more mobile defender but has looked lost on offense for most of the season.

Of the 10 most efficient lineups Wisconsin has used this season, none include Potter and Reuvers playing together. Of the 1,653 offensive possessions Wisconsin has had this season, according to evanmiya.com, the pair has played together on just 186 possessions (11.3 percent).

With Reuvers starting and Potter coming off the bench the last nine games, the Badgers have averaged 65.9 points, given up 67.0 points and are 3-6 (the six losses have come to four teams who are top four seeds in the NCAA tournament).

“Matchups throughout the year the best that they could have in regards to both of us playing together, but it’s something we’re both excited about doing,” Potter said. “It’s something that we’re ready to do and prepared to do … We’ve got to make sure we’re doing our part with the roles that we’re given because right now it’s do or die. Whether we’re playing together, not playing together, we’ve got to win basketball games.”

Unlike North Carolina, the Badgers’ bench is devoid of forward depth. Aleem Ford and Tyler Wahl – both listed as forwards – are undersized in terms of a traditional forward. True freshman Ben Carlson would have been an option earlier this season, but he hasn’t played since December. And while Carlson has recently been in uniform, Gard didn’t seem optimistic.

“He’s missed so much,” Gard said of the four-star recruit. “He’s just getting back into contact practicing and that’s even been limited in some regards. He hasn’t taken a full dose. He was full go (Tuesday) for the first time really of getting all the reps. He’s been out of the rhythm of it for so long that I don’t know if that’s a good position to put him in.”

That means the task will be up to Potter, Reuvers and others to try to correct a glaring problem that has been persistent most of the season: keep a talented rebounding team from dominating them on the glass.

“It’s something we’ve got to be ready for,” Potter said. “Making sure all five are rebounding the ball defensively, not just the bigs, and making sure the bigs are doing their job with boxing out and attacking the ball on the rebounds. It’s obviously a big part of the game. We got to make sure it’s an area we focus on because if you take that away, you have a pretty good chance of giving yourself a chance to win the game.”