TarHeelIllustrated - UNC-Miami Game Moved To Dec. 12

North Carolina’s football game at Miami schedule for Dec. 5 has been move to Dec. 12 because of a positive COVID tests on the Miami football team.,the ACC announced Monday evening.

Miami’s game for this weekend versus Georgia Tech has been postponed and moved to Dec. 5, and because UNC was slated to play Western Carolina on Dec. 11, that game has been pushed aside so the Tar Heels and Hurricanes can play on the 12th.

The WCU-UNC game will now be played on Dec. 5 at Kenan Stadium.

Stay with THI for more on tis developing story.