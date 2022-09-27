Hurricane Ian appears headed toward the Carolinas, and its impact on the college sports landscape this weekend could be significant, including two major University of North Carolina events.

First, the UNC basketball team’s annual event, now dubbed “Live Action With Carolina Basketball,” is scheduled for Friday night at the Smith Center. Second, the football Tar Heels are slated to host ACC rival Virginia Tech on Saturday at Kenan Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, plans continue for both events taking place as scheduled, but UNC is monitoring the storm.

A spokesman for the UNC football program gave THI the following statement Tuesday morning: “Saturday’s football game between North Carolina and Virginia Tech at Kenan Stadium is still scheduled to be played, as planned. Carolina Athletics is working with University, local and state officials to closely monitor Hurricane Ian and its potential impact on Chapel Hill and the surrounding areas.”

The Tar Heels and Hokies met under similar conditions in 2016 at Kenan Stadium. Virginia Tech dominated Carolina that day, 34-3, in a game in which the Tar Heels managed just 131 total yards as hard rain fell and wind blew the entire game with Hurricane Matthew hovering over the region.

UNC also turned over the ball four times, and its passing game, with eventual No. 2 overall NFL pick Mitch Trubisky behind center, never got going. He was 13-for-33 passing in the elements.

“It was definitely a factor in our passing game,” then-UNC Coach Larry Fedora said afterward. “We couldn't throw and catch, basically. It was a struggle to throw and catch just basic routes. Unfortunately, we should be able to do that.”

Fedora didn’t make any excuses, however.

“I'm not going to blame it on the weather,” he said. “They (Virginia Tech) played in it, too. They seemed to handle the weather. We did a poor job all the way around.”

UNC’s basketball event celebrating Hubert Davis’ team and signaling the start of the basketball preseason, in which practice formally began Monday, would be easier to move, though the preference is to have it the night before a home football game. The Tar Heels, however, aren’t back at Kenan Stadium until the end of October. The night before, the hoops Heels host Johnson C. Smith in an exhibition game.

If “Live Action” is moved, it would be to a weekend in which there is no home football game.

Carolina Basketball’s official Twitter account posted just after noon Tuesday a reminder to fans about the activities and times for Friday night. It included no mention of Hurricane Ian.

Stay with THI for any developments regarding both of these events.