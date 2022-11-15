CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina moved up two spots in the second College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings of the season, as it was announced Tuesday the Tar Heels are No. 13 this week.

UNC is coming off a 36-34 victory at Wake Forest this past weekend, and have won six consecutive games. UNC is 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the ACC, and with the win in Winston-Salem, the Tar Heels clinched the Coastal Division championship. Carolina finished the season 6-0 in true road games.

Carolina’s six road wins are by a combined 20 points. UNC Coach Mack Brown said Monday that as pleased as he is with the team going unbeaten away from Kenan Stadium, he wants to see more complete performances.

“We’ve won six straight games on the road, and for some reason we can’t play a full game,” he said. “We just can’t put our foot on the gas and put somebody away.”

North Carolina’s nine victories are the second most in a season since Brown left for Texas in 1997. The 2015 Tar Heels won 11 games and played in the ACC championship game, losing to Clemson.

UNC hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday for a 5:30 PM kickoff. The game will air on the ACC Network.